Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New $195,000 Investment in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHHC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter worth about $779,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter worth about $1,583,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter worth about $976,000. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DHHC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 30,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,201. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

