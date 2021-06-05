Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 475,072 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,072 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.77. 1,696,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,998. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

