Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $129.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

