easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 934 ($12.20) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,974.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.13.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

