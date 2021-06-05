easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 934 ($12.20) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,974.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.13.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

