eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,611 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in eBay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 166,294 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in eBay by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 109,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 33,296 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.23. 8,978,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,396,001. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

