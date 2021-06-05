Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.00.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE ECL opened at $215.46 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ecolab by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ecolab by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

