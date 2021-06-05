Ediston Property Investment (EPIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EPIC stock opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.89) on Friday. Ediston Property Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 72.60 ($0.95). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.78. The company has a market capitalization of £144.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

In other news, insider Imogen Moss acquired 14,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,014.36 ($13,083.83). Also, insider Robin Archibald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £17,000 ($22,210.61).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

