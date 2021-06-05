Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 6.2%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.75 and last traded at $32.86. Approximately 43,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,072,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

