Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $180.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target lifted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s previous close.

ESTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.26.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $130.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.73.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,716 shares of company stock worth $4,206,533 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Elastic by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,858,000 after buying an additional 1,023,475 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $144,347,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after buying an additional 925,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Elastic by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after buying an additional 792,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP grew its holdings in Elastic by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,389,000 after buying an additional 611,001 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

