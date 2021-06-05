Electronic Arts Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton anticipates that the game software company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EA. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

EA stock opened at $145.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,921 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 48,735 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 218,356 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,465 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

