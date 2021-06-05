Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Elekta AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS EKTAY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $15.17. 1,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

