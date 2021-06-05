Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 489.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

