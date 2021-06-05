Employers (NYSE:EIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35. Employers has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Employers will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,132,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter valued at about $20,827,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Employers by 896.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 201,262 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Employers by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

