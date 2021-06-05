Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$6.30 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of EXK opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

