Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ELEZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Grupo Santander raised shares of Endesa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Endesa to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endesa currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92. Endesa has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

