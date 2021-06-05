Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to $2.88-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Energizer has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

