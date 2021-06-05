Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ET. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.52.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

