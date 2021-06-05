EnLink Midstream Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 880 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,014% compared to the typical volume of 79 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENLC. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

ENLC opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 3.52. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,815 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,996 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

