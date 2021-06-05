Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,569 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $123,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMDX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $722.37 million, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

