Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 167.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

