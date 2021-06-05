Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Acushnet worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Acushnet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Acushnet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLF opened at $51.55 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.05.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

