Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,470,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other Invitae news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 12,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $533,804.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,317. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVTA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.