Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,349,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

AGCO opened at $136.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

