Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ENI by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get ENI alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on E shares. Credit Suisse Group raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of E opened at $25.41 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.