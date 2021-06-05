Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.91.

In related news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,973,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.96.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

