EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $92.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $87.41 and last traded at $87.06, with a volume of 55858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.27.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,830 shares of company stock worth $2,096,666. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in EOG Resources by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 874.69, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

