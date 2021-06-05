Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$157.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQB. BMO Capital Markets raised Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$156.89.

TSE EQB opened at C$139.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$66.00 and a twelve month high of C$153.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$134.97.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 17.0200015 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$42,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at C$146,224. Also, Director Eric Marshall Beutel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.00, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$479,400. Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $758,542 over the last 90 days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

