Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Progress Software Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Progress Software in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Progress Software by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

