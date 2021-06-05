Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 46.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,493,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.08. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 73.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

