Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.28 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

