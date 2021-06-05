Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 15th

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.