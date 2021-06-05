Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.63% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $43,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,708,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,815 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,160,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

