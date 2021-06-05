Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $79.41

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.41, but opened at $76.00. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.06.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,268. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

