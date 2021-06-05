Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post sales of $688.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690.23 million and the lowest is $686.00 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $527.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 21,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $149.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.10.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

