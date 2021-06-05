Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, May 10th.

ESEA stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 54,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,985. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 11.14%. Analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

