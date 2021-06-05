Everex (EVX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $219,252.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Everex has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and approximately $219,252.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everex has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00076079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.77 or 0.01011037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.71 or 0.09970249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

