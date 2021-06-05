Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,707,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.72 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at $103,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

