Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) and Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Critical Review

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) and Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Evolent Health has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terminix Global has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Evolent Health and Terminix Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolent Health $1.02 billion 1.57 -$334.25 million ($0.38) -48.58 Terminix Global $1.96 billion 3.22 $551.00 million $0.95 51.63

Terminix Global has higher revenue and earnings than Evolent Health. Evolent Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terminix Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Evolent Health and Terminix Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolent Health 0 3 7 0 2.70 Terminix Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Evolent Health presently has a consensus target price of $18.20, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. Terminix Global has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Terminix Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Terminix Global is more favorable than Evolent Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Evolent Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Evolent Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Terminix Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evolent Health and Terminix Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolent Health -26.79% -3.40% -1.62% Terminix Global 28.48% 6.32% 3.09%

Summary

Terminix Global beats Evolent Health on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments. This segment also offers specialty care management solutions that support a range of specialty care delivery stakeholders during their transition from fee-for-service to value-based care, independent of their stage of maturation, and specific market dynamics; and comprehensive health plan administrative services that helps providers assemble the complete infrastructure required to operate, manage, and capitalize on a variety of financial and administrative management services. The True Health segment operates a commercial health plan for small and large businesses in New Mexico. Evolent Health, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services. The company serves under the Terminix, Assured Environments, Copesan, Gregory, McCloud, Nomor AB, and Pelias brands. It markets its services to homeowners and businesses through digital marketing, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, door-to-door summer sales programs, telemarketing, and various social media channels and through national, regional and local sales teams. The company was formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. in October 2020. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

