Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVKIF. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVKIF stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.