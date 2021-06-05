Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.74) Per Share

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Exela Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31).

NASDAQ XELA opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exela Technologies news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $568,000. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

