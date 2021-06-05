ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $114.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

EXLS has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.35. ExlService has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $104.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,511 shares of company stock worth $8,253,574. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

