Exosis (EXO) Trading Up 173.2% This Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 122% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. Exosis has a market cap of $42,607.23 and $23.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 173.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,068.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.99 or 0.07280597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $652.77 or 0.01809812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.00480620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00175639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.07 or 0.00748772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.00478908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.65 or 0.00425993 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.