EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.37

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and traded as low as $4.14. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 11,580 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.