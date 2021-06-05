FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to report $21.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.35 billion and the lowest is $19.98 billion. FedEx reported sales of $17.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $82.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.38 billion to $83.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $86.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.38 billion to $90.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $4.19 on Friday, reaching $302.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,943. FedEx has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.49.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

