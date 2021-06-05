Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,466. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,042.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

