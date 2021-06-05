Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

TSE:FRX opened at C$9.02 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$14.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.55 million and a P/E ratio of -9.91.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$0.22 million for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

