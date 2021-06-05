Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €75.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.43 ($84.03).

Shares of FIE stock opened at €67.10 ($78.94) on Tuesday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($91.18). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.38.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

