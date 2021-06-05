Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 1,986 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.