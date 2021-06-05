FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters Acquires 25,000 Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.37. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,540,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in FireEye by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 168,778 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,348 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.