First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI)’s share price rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 158,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 227,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,734,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 190,003 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,048,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 67,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,439,000.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

